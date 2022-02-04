McGinnis Lochridge Adds Cantey Hanger Trio In Dallas

By Jack Rodgers (February 4, 2022, 2:59 PM EST) -- McGinnis Lochridge LLP has nabbed three Cantey Hanger LLP attorneys with a range of legal focus, further expanding the membership of its Dallas office, which first opened in 2018, the firm recently announced. Ashley Parris, James T. Phillips and Lee Kirner join the firm as partners, making them the most recent additions since Traci Clements joined as an employee benefits and employment partner in 2020, the firm said. Clements was the most recent Austin addition to the firm in 2020, but it also added seven additional lawyers in its Austin office the same year, hiring two The Blum Firm estate attorneys...

