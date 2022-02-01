Trade Groups Question Scope Of Sohn's FCC Recusal Deal

By Nadia Dreid (February 1, 2022, 8:20 PM EST) -- Two of the nation's biggest telecom trade groups are not fans of nominee Gigi Sohn's promise to recuse herself from certain broadcast matters should she be confirmed to the Federal Communications Commission, expressing their concerns in letters to the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee Tuesday ahead of its vote. Specifically, USTelecom and The Internet & Television Association, or the NCTA, are concerned with the scope of the recusal and why it only applies to a pair of broadcast related issues — retransmission consent or television broadcast copyright — and not any of the issues that Sohn touched on during her time with...

