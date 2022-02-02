24 Hour Fitness Beats $1.3M Verdict Over Empty Hot Tub Fall

By Jonathan Capriel (February 2, 2022, 5:31 PM EST) -- What personal injury threat is "more conspicuous," "more brightly colored" and more "stationary" than most other open and obvious tripping hazards? An empty hot tub, according to a Texas federal court's decision allowing 24 Hour Fitness to evade a $1.3 million jury award to a man who fell into its in-ground jacuzzi. In Texas case law, there are at least eight stumbling dangers that are less apparent than a three-foot, six-inch deep empty hot tub in a fitness center's wet room — including a patch of slippery algae and a thin nylon strap in the store aisle. Yet all of them...

