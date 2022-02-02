Court Denies Security Co.'s Bid To Stop Pot Cash Seizures

By Sarah Jarvis (February 2, 2022, 5:05 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has denied an armored car company's request for an emergency order preventing local sheriffs from carrying out purportedly unconstitutional stops and seizures of money from cannabis clients, expressing concern with the company's "litigation tactics." U.S. District Judge John W. Holcomb said in a Monday order that Empyreal Enterprises LLC filed a renewed temporary restraining order application in its suit against the federal government and the sheriff of San Bernardino County, despite the court's denying its previous application and directing it to file its next request for relief as a "regularly noticed motion." Judge Holcomb also noted that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS