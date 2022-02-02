NJ Atty Charged In NY With Stealing $400K From Clients

By Nick Muscavage (February 2, 2022, 3:10 PM EST) -- A New Jersey attorney has been charged in Brooklyn state court with stealing nearly a half a million dollars from nine clients along with a charge of practicing law while suspended. Raleigh Douglas Herbert, of Chatham, is accused of stealing about $400,000 from his clients' settlement funds between 2015 and 2021, according to Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, who announced the indictment on Tuesday. Prosecutors say Herbert, 60, who handled wrongful arrests and personal injury cases against New York City, embezzled the money and concealed the thefts by lying to his clients and telling them court closures related to COVID-19 prevented...

