New Docs Warrant Arbitration In Oil Rig Accident, Court Told

By Clark Mindock (February 3, 2022, 9:18 PM EST) -- A maritime classification society seeking indemnification for negligence claims being asserted in Texas following the deadly collapse of an oil rig near Mexico says the case needs arbitration, and that documents produced during discovery prove it. The American Bureau of Shipping told a New York federal court this week that it should cast aside an earlier preliminary injunction in favor of the oil rig owners and managers — a group of companies that includes Typhoon Offshore SAPI de CV and Harren & Partner Ship Management de Mexico SAPI — since new information has come to light showing the extent to which the companies...

