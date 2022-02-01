Axos Financial Strikes $900K Deal To End Investor Suit

By Katryna Perera (February 1, 2022, 6:30 PM EST) -- Axos Financial has reached a $900,000 settlement with investors over claims that the bank — formerly known as BofI Holding Inc. — was involved in lending to criminals and did not disclose it was under investigation by federal authorities. The investors' counsel filed a memo in support of preliminary approval in California federal court on Monday, stating that the settlement has no apparent deficiencies and is a highly favorable result for the proposed class. According to the memo, the proposed class consists of all individuals or entities who purchased or acquired BofI securities between March 14, 2016, and Oct. 24, 2017....

