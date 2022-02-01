Novartis Ducks Regeneron's Antitrust Countersuit To IP Fight

By Lauren Berg (February 1, 2022, 10:41 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge Monday tossed Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' antitrust lawsuit brought against rival Novartis Pharmaceuticals in response to Novartis' lawsuit claiming Regeneron infringed its patent related to a prefilled syringe treatment. U.S. District Judge David N. Hurd granted the dismissal bid brought by Novartis and Vetter Pharma International GmbH after finding that the product market Regeneron proposed — anti-vascular endothelial growth factor, or protein, in prefilled syringes that are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for treating certain eye diseases — is too narrow, according to the order. Regeneron claims that Novartis' patent for such a prefilled syringe...

