Gerber Accused Of Cutting Anti-Competitive Deal With Perrigo

By Dorothy Atkins (February 2, 2022, 3:10 PM EST) -- A baby formula packager hit Nestle-owned Gerber and its rival Perrigo with a fresh antitrust complaint in New York federal court Tuesday, alleging Gerber breached a contract and cut an anti-competitive agreement with Perrigo to keep competitors out of big-box retail stores. In a 35-page partially redacted complaint, Westbury, New York-based P&L Development LLC claims that despite a February 2021 agreement that would have benefited consumers and netted Gerber millions, Gerber broke its contract with the family-owned P&L in order to honor its existing, allegedly anti-competitive contract with Perrigo. "Faced with either ending Perrigo's monopoly or keeping PLD out of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS