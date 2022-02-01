Fla. Man Admits Orchestrating DSW Insider Trading Scheme

By Chris Villani (February 1, 2022, 3:53 PM EST) -- A Florida man pled guilty Tuesday to trading on inside information about Designer Shoe Warehouse and passing tips to a tech entrepreneur and his money manager as part of a $4 million scheme. David Schottenstein, 38, admitted to a single count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud, taking no issue as a Boston federal prosecutor laid out the case against him during a virtual hearing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Frank told U.S. District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock that Schottenstein worked with Ryan Shapiro — who founded JPay, which provides communications and money-transfer services for 1.9 million prison inmates and parolees in...

