2nd Circ. Skeptical Of Service Args In $12.7M Award Suit

By Caroline Simson (February 1, 2022, 9:00 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit appeared poised on Tuesday to reject a Venezuelan state-owned mining company's argument that it was never properly served in litigation to enforce a $12.7 million arbitral award against it, while acknowledging that it may be the first time the appeals court has addressed the issue. Arguing for the state-owned company, CVG Ferrominera Orinoco CA, or FMO, Garth S. Wolfson of Mahoney & Keane LLP said that a lower court was wrong to enforce the award, because the company that won it, Commodities & Minerals Enterprise Ltd., or CME, never obtained a summons from the court that it could...

