Real Estate Lawyers On The Move

By Andrew McIntyre (March 1, 2022, 5:23 PM EST) -- Louise Carroll Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP has hired a new partner for its office in New York. Louise Carroll joins the firm after serving as New York City Housing Preservation and Development Commissioner. Carroll has particular expertise on affordable housing transactions. Camille Paulus Camille Paulus has joined the New York office of Seward & Kissel LLP. Paulus counsels real estate investment trusts, government agencies, banks, corporations and private investors on a variety of real estate matters in the U.S. and Canada. Julia Schmidt Julia Schmidt has joined King & Spalding LLP as a partner in the firm's Washington, D.C., office. Schmidt...

