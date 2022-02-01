SEC, CFTC, States Claim Metals Co. Defrauded Retirees

By Katryna Perera (February 1, 2022, 8:06 PM EST) -- A California investment adviser was hit with two separate suits on Tuesday from federal and state regulators over claims that it engaged in a multimillion-dollar scheme that targeted older investors and persuaded them to convert their retirement savings accounts into gold and silver. The suits — respectively launched by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and a coalition of 27 state securities regulators — were filed in California federal court against Safeguards Metals LLC and its owner Jeffrey Santulan. Both agencies claim that from the company's 2017 inception until July 2021, Safeguard Metals and...

