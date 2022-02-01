Capital One's $190M Data Breach Deal Gets Consumer Push

By Hailey Konnath (February 1, 2022, 9:50 PM EST) -- Capital One customers have urged a Virginia federal court to give its blessing to a $190 million deal with Capital One and Amazon that would resolve claims stemming from the bank's 2019 data breach, telling the court that the agreement is one of the biggest settlements in multidistrict data breach litigation. The proposed settlement was reached after two years of "intense litigation and correspondingly hard-fought settlement negotiations," the consumers said in their motion on Monday for preliminary approval of the agreement. Under the deal, members of the settlement class would get cash compensation for out-of-pocket losses traceable to the data breach,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS