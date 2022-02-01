DOJ Recovers $5.6B In 2021 For 2nd-Highest FCA Haul

By Daniel Wilson (February 1, 2022, 8:00 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday that it had secured roughly $5.6 billion in False Claims Act recoveries in 2021, its second-highest FCA haul ever, on the back of billions of dollars in settlements related to the opioid epidemic. The more than $5.6 billion in FCA judgments and settlements in fiscal year 2021 was up significantly from the $2.2 billion recovered in 2020, and was the most since the record $6.2 billion recovered in 2014, according to the DOJ. "Ensuring that citizens' tax dollars are protected from fraud and abuse is among the department's top priorities," acting Assistant U.S. Attorney...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS