'Women On Boards' Law Helps Calif. Taxpayers, Judge Told

By Craig Clough (February 1, 2022, 9:30 PM EST) -- A former state senator who authored a law requiring publicly held corporations to place a minimum number of women on their boards retook the witness stand Tuesday at a California bench trial over the law's constitutionality and insisted corporate gender diversity helps taxpayers. Former Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson underwent more cross-examination by Robert Patrick Sticht of Judicial Watch Inc., who represents three taxpayers who argue that Senate Bill 826 is an illegal use of taxpayers' money under the state constitution because enforcing it "employs express gender classifications." Sticht asked Jackson to explain her assertion that the bill helps taxpayers. "Are you suggesting to me,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS