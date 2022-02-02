Ex-New Balance Distributor Must Pay $3.5M Award, Court Told

By Max Jaeger (February 2, 2022, 5:03 PM EST) -- Sportswear company New Balance asked a Massachusetts federal judge to confirm a $3.5 million arbitration award against its defunct former distributor in Peru. The Boston-based shoemaker said Tuesday that Peruvian Sporting Goods SAC must foot the bill after U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs ruled in September that New Balance couldn't seek payments from two other respondents — alleged Peruvian Sporting successor Superdeporte Plus Peru SAC and majority shareholder Rodrigo Ribadeneira — since they were not bound by an arbitration agreement. New Balance is currently appealing that ruling to the First Circuit. The dispute stretches back to 2013 when New Balance...

