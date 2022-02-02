Man Gets 2nd Shot At Death Suit After Atty Ditches Firm

By Mike Curley (February 2, 2022, 1:56 PM EST) -- An Illinois appeals court has given a man another chance to pursue wrongful death claims against a hospital that had treated his wife for cervical cancer, saying his case should not be thrown out on a "technicality" after one of his attorneys absconded with client funds and abandoned his firm and the other failed to appear at a hearing. In an opinion filed on Tuesday, the three-justice panel reversed the dismissal of Theodore Karavos' suit against Northwest Community Hospital, Dr. Randall Kahan and Intuitive Surgical Inc., determining that good conscience and equity require that he have another chance at pursuing the...

