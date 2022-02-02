Del Taco Investors Sue To Block Sale To Jack In The Box

By Bonnie Eslinger (February 2, 2022, 4:46 PM EST) -- Del Taco Restaurants has been slapped with a securities suit in California federal court that seeks to stop a shareholder vote on the fast food chain's planned sale to Jack in the Box, claiming the deal benefits Del Taco's board and executive officers rather than shareholders. The complaint filed Tuesday by shareholder Zahava Rosenfeld says a proxy statement submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission omits key details of the deal or provides misleading information about the circumstances leading up to the approximately $575 million deal. According to the complaint, stockholders are to receive $12.51 in cash for each Del...

