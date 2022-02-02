Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

11th Circ. Wipes $40M Restitution In Ga. Atty's Fraud Case

By Rosie Manins (February 2, 2022, 4:50 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit has ordered a redo of a $40.3 million restitution order against a suspended Georgia attorney convicted of embezzling more than $26 million from his now-defunct real estate law firm while upholding his 15-year prison term.

A three-judge panel said in a published opinion Tuesday that a Georgia trial court didn't support the restitution order with any specific factual findings when imposing it jointly and severally upon Nathan E. Hardwick IV and the former accountant at his firm Morris Hardwick Schneider, who was also prosecuted. The restitution order was vacated and the trial court instructed to reissue it....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!