Employer's Agenda: Honeywell Counsel Talks ESG

By Lindsay Hedrick (February 6, 2022, 10:14 AM EST) -- In this Expert Analysis series, in-house employment attorneys discuss the most important issues companies and counsel should plan for amid the current business landscape, and offer practical advice for how to address the year's unique challenges. Lindsay Hedrick The pressure on companies to embrace their roles as influential agents of environmental and social change has been building for years. But the cumulative effect of several developments — a mainstream acknowledgement of climate change, the #MeToo movement, a nationwide reckoning on the country's sordid history of racism, and an ongoing global pandemic — has recently forced discussions about responsible corporate citizenship to the top...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS