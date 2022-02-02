Instagram Gets Photo Embedding Class Action Thrown Out

By Andrew Karpan (February 2, 2022, 2:38 PM EST) -- A California federal judge quickly rejected on Tuesday a proposed class action from two photographers over how easily Instagram lets websites embed photos, telling the pair — for the second time — that the copyright issues brought up in the suit belong before an appeals court. The latest setback for photographers Alexis Hunley and Matthew Scott Brauer came again from U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer, who expended fewer than three pages to elaborate on his decision last September, which originally threw out their suit. Hunley and Brauer had returned with new pleadings, and Judge Breyer rejected them again, now with prejudice....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS