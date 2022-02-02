Glenmark Wants Grand Jury Evidence In Price-Fixing Case

By Bryan Koenig (February 2, 2022, 6:00 PM EST) -- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has asked a Pennsylvania federal judge to order prosecutors to hand over certain materials from the grand jury that indicted the company and fellow generic-drug maker Teva on price-fixing charges. The request reflects Glenmark's continuing concerns that the Justice Department is improperly expanding the scope of the allegations. Having already tried and failed to persuade a judge to sever the case against it from that against Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. USA, in a motion Tuesday seeking access to the materials, homed in on a key rationale for keeping the companies together despite Glenmark's assertions of minimal...

