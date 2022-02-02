DOI Says It Can Vacate Marathon Unit's Pipeline Right Of Way

By Humberto J. Rocha (February 2, 2022, 6:25 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior urged a North Dakota federal court to reject a Marathon Petroleum Corp.-owned company's request for a preliminary injunction against the federal agency to stop it from vacating right-of-way decisions for its oil pipeline. In a memo filed Tuesday, the DOI said it had followed procedures when its acting secretary decided to vacate four previous orders granting right of way to Tesoro High Plains Pipeline Co.'s pipeline, claiming the pipeline trespasses on lands the federal government holds in trust within the Fort Berthold Reservation and that the company's arguments for a preliminary injunction are "tissue-thin."...

