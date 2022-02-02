Black Ex-Tesla Worker Says She Faced 'Jim Crow Era' Racism

By Amanda Ottaway (February 2, 2022, 5:13 PM EST) -- A Black former supervisor at a California Tesla factory sued the electric vehicle maker in state court, saying a resentful white subordinate threw a tool at her and repeatedly called her the N-word, and that Tesla fired her for speaking up. A Black former Tesla worker says the electric vehicle maker fired her for reporting racist harassment from a white co-worker. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Kaylen Sherrell Barker filed suit Tuesday, the first day of Black History Month, in Alameda County Superior Court. She is represented in the Fair Employment and Housing Act suit by a legal team that includes J. Bernard Alexander...

