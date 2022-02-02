Gymnastics Camp Denies Liability In Sex Assault Case

By Joyce Hanson (February 2, 2022, 8:33 PM EST) -- A gymnastics camp has urged a Pennsylvania federal judge to partly toss a family's claims that it negligently hired a coach who sexually assaulted their teenage daughter, arguing it can't be held liable because the man had acted "outside the scope of his employment." Woodward Pennsylvania LLC, which owns the Woodward Gymnastics Camp near the town of State College, Pennsylvania, told the court in a Tuesday brief supporting its motion to dismiss that parents Kelly and Julio Chineas' lawsuit fails to show how the alleged conduct of seasonal gymnastics coach and disc jockey Nathaniel Singer was linked in any way to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS