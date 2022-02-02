White Farmers Allege Minority Debt Relief Program Is Racist

By Celeste Bott (February 2, 2022, 5:32 PM EST) -- Two white farmers asked an Illinois federal court Tuesday to grant an injunction blocking the enforcement of a Biden administration farm loan debt relief program for racial minorities, saying their exclusion from that relief on the basis of their race is "plainly unconstitutional." Matthew and Joshua Morton, two brothers who farm corn, soybeans, and wheat in Kell, Illinois, say the race-based provision so plainly violates the equal protection clause of the Fifth Amendment that they're entitled to summary judgment in their lawsuit, which seeks an injunction barring its enforcement. Their complaint, filed in Illinois federal court against U.S. Secretary of Agriculture...

