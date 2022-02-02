3 Firms Guide Digital Ad Startup's Merger With SPAC

By Tom Zanki (February 2, 2022, 3:59 PM EST) -- Digital advertising and entertainment company Azerion on Wednesday listed on Euronext Amsterdam with an estimated $1.2 billion valuation after merging with a fintech-focused special purpose acquisition company, consummating a deal guided by three law firms. Netherlands-based Azerion Holding BV closed its first day of trading in Amsterdam down 4% at €9.19 per share, which amounts to about €1 billion in market capitalization, or $1.2 billion, based on the number of its outstanding shares. Azerion's listing follows a merger with a SPAC called European FinTech IPO Company 1 BV, or EFIC1 for short. Dutch law firm Stibbe NV represented Azerion in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS