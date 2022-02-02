Aid Watchdog Wants Terms For Afghan Assistance

By Isaac Monterose (February 2, 2022, 5:28 PM EST) -- A government watchdog has made a number of recommendations to ensure that continuing aid to the Afghan people is targeted to meet clear U.S. policy and humanitarian goals. Although the U.S. has suspended contact with Afghanistan's Taliban government and ceased "all on-budget assistance" to the country, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction released an aid report on Sunday that found the United States nevertheless remains the country's biggest provider of humanitarian aid after promising $782 million in January as Afghans this winter face serious food insecurity. According to the 189-page report, the U.S. Department of State and the United States...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS