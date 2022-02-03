FAA Head Says Phone Carriers Are Helping Untangle 5G Fight

By Kelcee Griffis (February 3, 2022, 8:19 PM EST) -- A breakdown in communication between the Federal Aviation Administration and mobile carriers slowed the establishment of safety standards ensuring that 5G service could coexist with flight instruments, FAA Administrator Steve Dickson told lawmakers on Thursday, emphasizing that public-private information channels will be crucial to resolving future spectrum management disputes. During a U.S. House of Representatives transportation subcommittee hearing, Dickson said that the FAA was surprised to learn that the Federal Communications Commission didn't possess the information that flight safety regulators needed to gauge how Verizon and AT&T's 5G deployments would affect runway landings in low-visibility conditions. Now that the FAA is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS