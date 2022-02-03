Berkeley Defends Natural Gas Ban To 9th Circuit

By Clark Mindock (February 3, 2022, 5:37 PM EST) -- The city of Berkeley has urged the Ninth Circuit to side with a California district court that determined the city's ban on natural gas hookups in new buildings isn't preempted by federal laws governing appliance efficiencies. The city on Tuesday pushed back on claims made by the California Restaurant Association that the ban amounts to an illegal "end run" to ban gas appliances themselves, noting that the ordinance includes no requirement that appliance makers design or make products in any certain way. Instead, the ordinance regulates the distribution and availability of natural gas itself, which isn't within the purview of the Energy...

