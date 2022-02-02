'Irritated' Judge Nearing Verdict On Mass. Car Data Law

By Chris Villani (February 2, 2022, 4:53 PM EST) -- An exasperated federal judge said Wednesday he was close to a verdict in a suit challenging Massachusetts' revised "right to repair" law, yet he pressed attorneys for a group of manufacturers about why they didn't tell him that new Subaru and Kia vehicles complied with rules they claimed are impossible to follow. After sitting through a bench trial last summer, U.S. District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock decided in October to hear new evidence about the cars in question, which can simply turn off the so-called telematics systems at the center of the law. The law broadens a 2012 version that gave independent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS