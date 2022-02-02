Ex-MedMen CFO Slams Pot Co.'s Bid To Recoup Legal Costs

By Sam Reisman (February 2, 2022, 7:42 PM EST) -- Cannabis retailer MedMen's former executive James Parker is fighting his onetime employer's attempt to claw back costs it incurred in a legal battle that ended in his defeat at trial, asking a state judge to set aside the vast majority of the requested $1 million. In a partially redacted motion filed Friday in Los Angeles court, Parker, the company's ex-chief financial officer, argued that MedMen could not ask for costs incurred defending against his unsuccessful claim that he was fired in retaliation, because California state law requires such an award only if the claim was frivolous. Parker argued that he had...

