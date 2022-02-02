Florida Governor Exits Challenge To Ban On Trans Athletes

By Carolina Bolado (February 2, 2022, 8:56 PM EST) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Broward County School Board and the Florida High School Athletic Association have reached a partial settlement to exit a lawsuit challenging the state's ban on transgender girls participating in girls' and women's school sports, according to a filing Wednesday. The plaintiffs have resolved their dispute with DeSantis, the athletic association and Broward County, leaving only the Florida State Board of Education and its leader, Commissioner Richard Corcoran, as the lone defendants, according to a report filed with the court by mediator David Lichter. The three defendants had argued in a motion to dismiss filed in August...

