Feds Charge 4 In Death Of 'The Wire' Actor Michael K. Williams

By Bonnie Eslinger (February 2, 2022, 6:21 PM EST) -- Four men were charged in New York federal court with drug offenses related to the September overdose death of "The Wire" actor Michael K. Williams, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. The four included Irvin Cartagena, 39, of Brooklyn, charged with one count of narcotics conspiracy for providing the fentanyl-laced heroin that resulted in the September death of Williams, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court. The co-conspirators, also from Brooklyn, were identified in a separate criminal complaint as Hector Robles, 57, Luis Cruz, 56, and Carlos Macci, 70. Cartagena was arrested in Puerto Rico on...

