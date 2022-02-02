Indivior Again Loses Bid To DQ Bankrupt Suboxone Plaintiff

By Vince Sullivan (February 2, 2022, 6:24 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Wednesday again rejected a move to disqualify a named plaintiff in the massive antitrust litigation accusing drugmaker Indivior PLC of monopolizing the market for the opioid addiction treatment suboxone, saying the plaintiff's bankruptcy doesn't mean it can't serve a leadership role in the litigation. U.S. District Judge Mitchell S. Goldberg said in his ruling that Rochester Drug Co-Operative Inc. can continue as one of the four named plaintiffs representing direct purchasers' interests in the litigation despite its confirmed Chapter 11 plan because the plan calls for the antitrust causes of action to be assigned to a...

