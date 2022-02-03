Calif. Survival Law Change Calls For Trial Preference Revamp

By Sandra Edwards, John Drosick and Philip Privitelli (February 3, 2022, 3:56 PM EST) -- The recently enacted Senate Bill 447 amends California's survival statute to allow a decedent's representative or successor on a decedent's cause of action to recover noneconomic damages for pain and suffering that were previously unavailable. But how that amendment will affect motions for trial preference in California remains to be seen. This uncertainty results from provisions in California's trial preference statute that have historically allowed plaintiffs to argue as evidence of prejudice the risk of being deprived of the opportunity to recover damages for pain and suffering — a purported substantive right that disappears upon their death. Now that the availability...

