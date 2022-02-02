Mayweather Hit With Contract Suit Over Logan Paul Bout

By Craig Clough (February 2, 2022, 8:36 PM EST) -- Boxing champ Floyd Mayweather Jr., his manager and several others were hit with a breach of contract suit in California state court Tuesday by a company claiming millions in damages while alleging they failed to share ticket sale profits from Mayweather's bout with internet personality Logan Paul. According to the lawsuit from Yogi Securities Holdings LLC., Mayweather and a collection of companies and individuals associated with him roped Yogi's principal agent and trustee, Joseph Englanoff, into investing more than $1.4 million to purchase tickets for the fight before selling them at a profit. Yogi claims that the $1.4 million investment was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS