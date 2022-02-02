TikTok Nabs Ex-Panasonic, Cadwalader Atty For Compliance

By Al Barbarino (February 2, 2022, 8:33 PM EST) -- TikTok has nabbed a former Panasonic executive and ex-senior attorney with Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP as its head of legal compliance, the legal pro confirmed Wednesday, as the controversial social networking giant builds up its legal and compliance roster amid ever-present regulatory scrutiny. Catherine Razzano, formerly chief ethics and compliance officer at Panasonic Avionics Corp., took up the new post at TikTok on Jan. 31, she told Law360. She is based in Los Angeles and reports to Matt Penarczyk, TikTok's head of legal for the Americas. Razzano had worked for Panasonic Avionics, a developer of in-flight entertainment systems, since August...

