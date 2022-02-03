Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Asbestos Suit Returns To NJ State Court After Boeing's Exit

By Bill Wichert (February 3, 2022, 4:07 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge has sent back to state court a lawsuit alleging that a now-deceased man contracted mesothelioma after purportedly being exposed to asbestos in products made by Johnson & Johnson and other manufacturers, finding that the matter should be remanded after Boeing was released from the case.

About seven months after tossing related claims against The Boeing Co. — which had removed the action to federal court under the so-called federal officer removal statute — U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp on Wednesday granted an unopposed remand motion from Julie Klick, who is pursuing the case after her...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!