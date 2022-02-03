Asbestos Suit Returns To NJ State Court After Boeing's Exit

By Bill Wichert (February 3, 2022, 4:07 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge has sent back to state court a lawsuit alleging that a now-deceased man contracted mesothelioma after purportedly being exposed to asbestos in products made by Johnson & Johnson and other manufacturers, finding that the matter should be remanded after Boeing was released from the case. About seven months after tossing related claims against The Boeing Co. — which had removed the action to federal court under the so-called federal officer removal statute — U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp on Wednesday granted an unopposed remand motion from Julie Klick, who is pursuing the case after her...

