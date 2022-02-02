Shareholder Wins $1.4M Extra In HFF Merger Appraisal Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (February 2, 2022, 9:35 PM EST) -- A stockholder challenge to the share price in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.'s $1.8 billion purchase of HFF Inc. in 2019 earned an extra $1.4 million from the deal Wednesday, plus interest, after a Delaware Chancery Court post-sale appraisal ruling. Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster's 85-page finding that HFF's standalone value was about 1% higher than the merger price meant getting more than $1.4 million, or about $92.4 million in all, for the shares owned by a fund of Burford Capital Investment Management LLC, compared with the value JLL paid at closing for the real estate investment banker. The decision also said...

