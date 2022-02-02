NJ Group's Religion Law 'Weaponization' Claim Challenged

By Bill Wichert (February 2, 2022, 7:37 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge pushed back Wednesday on an attempt by a Woodcliff Lake residents group to undo settlements resolving claims that the town violated the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act by rejecting plans for a new Jewish house of worship, challenging its assertion about the "weaponization" of the statute. U.S. District Judge Katharine S. Hayden disputed that characterization by Woodcliff Lake Citizens Against Overdevelopment Inc.'s attorney during a Zoom hearing on borough officials' motion to dismiss the group's lawsuit seeking to invalidate the settlements allowing an Orthodox Jewish congregation to build a house of worship at the property...

