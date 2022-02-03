Royal Caribbean Worker's Injury Suit Moved To State Court

By Joyce Hanson (February 3, 2022, 7:41 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge has remanded a personal injury lawsuit against Royal Caribbean back to state court, denying the company's bid to stay the case as it awaits the outcome of a parallel arbitration proceeding against the cruise line's joint venture partner in the Bahamas. U.S. District Judge Paul C. Huck in his order denied Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.'s motion to stay Panamanian ex-employee Emigdio Antonio de Gracia's suit pending outcome of the parallel proceeding against the cruise line's JV partner, Admiral Management Inc. De Gracia claims that Royal Caribbean denied him adequate medical attention when he developed flu-like symptoms in...

