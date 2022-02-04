Bradley Arant Adds Corporate Partner From Taylor English

By Katryna Perera (February 4, 2022, 8:05 PM EST) -- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP has hired a long-time Taylor English Duma LLP partner to join its corporate and securities practice, where she'll focus on employee stock ownership plans, among other things. Emily Horn has joined Bradley as a partner and is based in Nashville, Tennessee. She is admitted to practice in Tennessee and Georgia and, according to her LinkedIn profile, she started at Bradley last month. Horn has extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions matters, corporate governance, securities issues and regulation, and employee stock ownership plans, the firm said. She was an attorney in Taylor English's corporate practice group for almost a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS