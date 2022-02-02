Hawaiian Airlines Workers Can't Block Vaccine Mandate

By Dave Simpson (February 2, 2022, 10:10 PM EST) -- Seven Hawaiian Airlines workers can't block the airline from enacting its requirement that all employees get vaccinated or face termination, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, finding that the workers failed to show that they face irreparable harm or that they are likely to succeed in their suit. U.S. District Judge Jill A. Otake shot down the workers' bid for a temporary restraining order in Hawaii federal court, rejecting their argument that the airline places them in a lose-lose situation, forcing them to either get vaccinated at the expense of their conscience or health, or lose their jobs. Judge Otake said Wednesday...

