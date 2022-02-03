Senate Panel Advances Bill Targeting App Store Giants

By Christopher Cole (February 3, 2022, 8:17 PM EST) -- A Senate panel gave near-unanimous approval Thursday to a bipartisan bill that would prohibit purported monopolistic tactics in tech giants' app stores, but concerns raised by several lawmakers signaled a battle ahead before the bill clears the Senate. The Judiciary Committee passed the Open App Markets Act in a 21-1 vote after considering a handful of amendments, most of which failed. Members are still likely to debate whether opening the app market to small players will create more cybersecurity risks, if Apple and Google are unfairly being targeted and whether to include a private right of action for app developers. Senators on both sides of the aisle...

