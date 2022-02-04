Opportunity Zone Inquiry Puts Spotlight On Jobs, Community

By Andrew McIntyre (February 4, 2022, 3:57 PM EST) -- An investigation into the 4-year-old Opportunity Zone program, which allows deferral of capital gains taxes for investment in projects in underserved communities, could fuel more debate about whether it should track job creation, whether it's benefiting low-income communities and whether new census tract lines are needed, experts say. Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., recently launched an investigation into the program, which was signed into law as part of President Donald Trump's late 2017 tax overhaul. Wyden is seeking more transparency about how funds are being invested, and his critiques suggest he believes the program currently benefits the wealthy and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS