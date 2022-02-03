Dunnam & Dunnam Says Texas Rival Can't Shake TM Row

By Jasmin Jackson (February 3, 2022, 5:01 PM EST) -- Waco, Texas-based law firm Dunnam & Dunnam has urged a Texas federal judge not to let rival Dunham & Jones escape its amended trademark suit over alleged confusion sparked by similar branding, arguing that it has sufficiently shown that the competing firm is intentionally misleading clients. In a response filed Wednesday, Dunnam & Dunnam LLP asked U.S. District Judge Alan Albright not to ax its updated trademark suit against Dunham & Jones PC, formerly known as named defendant Dunham Law Firm, over allegedly deceptive branding. It's contending that digital advertising and domain names for "Dunham Law" deliberately dilute the plaintiff's trademarked...

