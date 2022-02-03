Sichenzia Steers Real Estate SPAC's Downsized $115M IPO

By Tom Zanki (February 3, 2022, 4:25 PM EST) -- Real estate-focused special-purpose acquisition company Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. began trading on Thursday after pricing a downsized $115 million initial public offering, represented by Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP and underwriters counsel Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP. Murphy Canyon sold 11.5 million units priced at $10 each, raising $115 million. The IPO was downsized from Murphy Canyon's original plans to sell 15 million units, which would have raised $150 million. San Diego-based Murphy Canyon, formed by executives of Presidio Property Trust, is focused on acquiring a company in the real estate industry. The company told regulators its targets could include real estate...

