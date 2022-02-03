DOD, GSA Seek Input On Achieving Carbon-Free Power Goal

By Daniel Wilson (February 3, 2022, 7:23 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Defense and the General Services Administration on Thursday asked for industry feedback on the availability of carbon-free electricity, a step in their efforts to meet President Joe Biden's goal for the federal government to decarbonize by 2050. The Defense Logistics Agency and the GSA issued a joint request for information asking electricity vendors and other "interested parties" for details on the current market and available capabilities for carbon pollution-free electricity. "This action represents a key initial milestone in meeting the president's goal of powering federal facilities with 24/7 carbon pollution-free electricity," federal chief sustainability officer Andrew Mayock...

